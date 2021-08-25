Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,939. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

