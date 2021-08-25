Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 9,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

