Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

