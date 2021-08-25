Zacks: Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $925.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $930.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,525.56. 74,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,269. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,563.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

