Zacks: Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $142.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.55 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $583.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $657.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $670.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock worth $10,725,252 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

