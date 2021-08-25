Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $599.40. 329,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $587.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

