Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 33,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,893. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

