Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $581.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.00 million and the highest is $694.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 6,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,074. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

