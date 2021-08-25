Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

