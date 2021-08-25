Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

