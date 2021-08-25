Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.83. 3,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.