Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.13. SLM posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,488. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. SLM has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

