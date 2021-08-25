Zacks: Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,970,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.73. 300,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

