Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $22,445,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.