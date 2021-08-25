Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.44. Crane reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $100.20 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

