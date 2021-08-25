Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post $3.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $435.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

