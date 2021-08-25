Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.28. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 358,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $122.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

