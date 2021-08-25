Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 2,124,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

ONCT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

