Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.57. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. 1,008,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

