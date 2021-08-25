Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARCE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 25,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a PE ratio of -590.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Arco Platform by 25.9% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Arco Platform by 2.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 908,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Arco Platform by 120.8% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

