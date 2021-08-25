Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,234. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 117,992 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

