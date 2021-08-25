Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NYSE KFY opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

