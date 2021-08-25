Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) to Buy

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $840.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.