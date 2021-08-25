ZClassic Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00333856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00175145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002186 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,286,651 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.