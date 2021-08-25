Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.72 or 0.06586957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.20 or 0.01322851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00363083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00129977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00632871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00336139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00332963 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

