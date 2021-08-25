Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $578.97

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $578.97 and last traded at $578.87, with a volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

