Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

ZTS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $208.56. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.