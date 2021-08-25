Zoracles Trading Up 560.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $3.69 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $1,487.61 or 0.03086908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 560.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

