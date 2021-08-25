ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $404,305.89 and $105.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00637236 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,481,057,314 coins and its circulating supply is 13,855,668,851 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.