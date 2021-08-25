Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 797,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

