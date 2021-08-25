Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,764 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 199.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 643,480 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $952.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

