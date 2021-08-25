Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 276,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

CLR stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

