Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after buying an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.48. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

