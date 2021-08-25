Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 585 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

