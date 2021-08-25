Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,171 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

