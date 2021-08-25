Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.