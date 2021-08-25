Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ZY. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

