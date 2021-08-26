$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $732.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.