-$0.09 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 253,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $558.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

