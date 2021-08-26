-$0.16 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,300. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

