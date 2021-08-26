-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NuCana by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NCNA opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

