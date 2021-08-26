$0.29 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The AZEK also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

AZEK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 809,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,580. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.93 and a beta of 1.48.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.