-$0.32 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.26). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

