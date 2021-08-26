$0.45 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

ARGO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.