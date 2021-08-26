$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 97.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.