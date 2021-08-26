$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 9,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,321. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.