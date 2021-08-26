$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.99. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 623,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,057. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.