$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.