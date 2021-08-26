$0.87 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strategic Education by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRA opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $105.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

