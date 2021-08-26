$0.95 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $133.72. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.